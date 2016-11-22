2 hurt in 3-vehicle Lima Road crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash on Lima Road just south of Northbrook Boulevard this afternoon, Fort Wayne police said.

Police said a pickup truck was northbound on Lima Road about 12:35 p.m. when it was struck from behind by a northbound SUV. The pickup was catapulted into the southbound lanes of Lima, where it collided head-on with a southbound SUV, overturned and ended up sitting on its top, police said.

A woman in the pickup truck was critically injured, and a man in the pickup was seriously injured, police said. They said neither SUV driver needed hospital treatment,.

The crash remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County coroner's office.