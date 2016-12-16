2 hurt in Lake George restaurant fire

Nineteen fire departments from three states spent more than five hours battling a fire at a Lake George restaurant, Fremont firefighters said today.

Two people, including a firefighter, were treated at a local hospital for injuries, the Fremont Fire Department said in a statement. The building was a total loss and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal's office, it said.

Firefighters were called to the Ole Lake George Retreat on Lane 130A Lake George in Fremont about 6:30 a.m. on a report of a possible structure fire, the statement said. Smoke and flames were visible on arrival.

Because of the size of the fire and the cold temperatures, additional firefighters were called to the scene from a six-county area of Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Firefighters returned to service about 2:45 p.m.

McDonald's and Clay's restaurants donated food to the firefighters, and Fremont Community Schools sent a school bus to the scene so firefighters could warm up.

The restaurant is an old hotel that has been remodeled and added onto since it was built in 1902.