2 killed, 1 critical in pickup-buggy crash

Two people were killed and one person was flown to a hospital in critical condition Sunday night after an apparent hit-and-run crash involving a horse-and-buggy and pickup truck in northeast Allen County, police said.

The crash occurred at 8:28 p.m. on Indiana 37 near Notestine Road.

Steve Stone, Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said police had few details about the collision late Sunday, but authorities appeared to be looking for the driver of the pickup truck, which was possibly left at the scene. More details are expected today, Stone said.

It was unclear how the crash occurred, he said, and police did not have the identities of the victims.

Numerous emergency vehicles from multiple agencies surrounded the intersection of Indiana 37 and Notestine Road as officials investigated in the darkness and amid debris strewn about the area.

Although traffic was blocked from the area, many people gathered by an ambulance and in groups near the scene.

Two other crashes occurred nearby, Stone said, but those crashes were not related to the fatal crash and did not involve life-threatening injuries.

