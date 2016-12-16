2 men arrested in drive-by slaying

Robert “Bobby” Moore was an unintended target when he was shot dead around 11 p.m. Sept. 20 on his sister’s porch on Avondale Drive.

That’s according to court documents filed Thursday that detail charges against two men arrested in Moore’s death.

It was a warm September night and family members, including Moore’s brother, Charles, were outside, laughing and talking, Charles Moore said.

That night just after the shooting, family and neighbors poured into the street, struggling to figure out what had just occurred. They reported that a car had gone by, stopped and someone shot from the car, hitting Bobby while he, Charles and Charles’ girlfriend were standing underneath the porch lamplight. Then the car sped off, they said.

But Kahmarri Spencer, 18, charged with murder, had a slightly different version, according to court documents.

Spencer told police that he and three others drove to the Avondale Drive area around the time of the shooting and as they passed the residence they discovered several people on the porch who they thought were rival gang members.

But the other people on the porch were Bobby, his brother, Charles Moore, 54, and Charles’ girlfriend, according to Charles Moore. Homeowner and witness Gloria Winston, Moore’s sister, was also there sitting on her porch, court documents stated.

Spencer told police that he and another person got out of the car parked in a nearby alley and fired numerous shots toward the people on the porch, only to discover later that the person who got killed wasn’t their man.

Moore, 55, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, court documents said.

Another man, Trevon Noel Sullivan, 21, was charged Friday with aiding in murder. Court documents say he was the one who drove the car that was parked in the alley.

Sullivan said that he drove two people plus Spencer to the area and that he knew they were armed and planned on shooting at rival gang members who were standing on a porch area. Sullivan told police he parked near the residence and Spencer and two other people left the car, walked in between houses and fired several shots. The three then ran back to the car and Sullivan drove away, court records said.

The other two individuals were not named in court documents.

Spencer’s gun was linked to Moore’s death after ballistics testing done by the Indiana State Police lab matched shell casings found at the shooting scene. Spencer was stopped Sept. 22 in a car with three other people. A gun magazine in Spencer’s possession matched a 9 mm handgun found in the vehicle that matched the shell casings, court documents said.

An investigating officer also found there was a clear path between homes on Avondale leading straight back to the alley that would allow someone direct access to the shooting scene.

Shortly after Bobby Moore’s death, the Moore family lost another family member, Anton Javon Moore on Oct. 19. His body was found down a steep embankment off Fairfield Avenue, dead of a gunshot wound. Anton Moore was Bobby Moore’s nephew.

“It’s a terrible thing,” Charles Moore said Thursday after receiving a phone call from his sister, Gloria, that the alleged killers had been caught.

He said he knows of Spencer and Sullivan and “had seen them before.” He was satisfied that law enforcement had caught the men who are accused of killing his brother but wants justice for all the homicides of which there have been 48 this year in Allen County.

“They need to catch all the killers,” Charles Moore said.

When Winston was contacted, she said that the family wanted justice, but she didn’t want to comment at this time.

Spencer and Sullivan are locked up at the Allen County Jail. There is no bond.

