2 shootings, 3 shot

Fort Wayne police investigated a pair of shootings early Tuesday afternoon, one of which left two men in critical condition.

At about 12:25, officers responded to St. Martin's and Warsaw streets, and found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

About 20 minutes later and a couple miles away, dispatchers received multiple calls about shots fired in the 4000 block of Lillie Street. When police responded, they found two men down in the front yard of a small grey-green house at 4033 Lillie Street.

The men were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

As uniformed officers strung police barricade tape from trees and porches, detectives went door to door, asking those home whether they saw anything.

While police spokesman Officer Michael Joyner prepared to address the press, a woman flew down the narrow street in her SUV. She got out, and approached the crime scene tape, shaking with emotion.

Someone called her and told her one of the victims was her son.

Joyner told her neither man had yet been identified.

Police were looking for a dark Chevrolet, possibly an Impala. A woman was in the passenger seat and a man behind the steering wheel.

Joyner said the car pulled up in front of 4033 Lillie and the driver got out, firing multiple shots at the two men. The vehicle then headed north on Lillie.

As police continued to look for evidence, Rev. Carlton Lynch walked toward the crime scene, stopping by the woman in the SUV.

When asked about the shooting, and the recent spate of violence, Lynch was stumped.

"I don't know," he said. "That's the best statement."

He said it always hurts when you see mothers and family members who have done their best to raise their children, and then see those children become involved in violence, on either side of the gun.

But he expressed concern about the brazen nature of Tuesday's shootings, occuring in the bright, sunny afternoon.

"When it goes into daytime, it's a whole new level of boldness," Lynch said. "It's just flying bullets."

Lynch urged residents of the community to work with police to help end the violence.

"The community cannot blame law enforcement for this," he said. "We cannot fight against the police. We've got to partner with the police."

