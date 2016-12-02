2 taken to hospital after Monroe Street house fire

An adult and a child at a South Monroe Street home were taken to a local hospital in stable condition with smoke-related issues following a house fire Friday afternoon, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters were called to 4402 South Monroe shortly before 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the one-story home, the statement said.

It said one occupant was found in the front yard and received immediate medical treatment. The fire was controlled within eight minutes of arrival.

A cat also was rescued, firefighters said.

City police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., American Electric Power and Animal Care and Control assisted.