 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGPolice and fire

December 02, 2016 5:49 PM

2 taken to hospital after Monroe Street house fire

The Journal Gazette

An adult and a child at a South Monroe Street home were taken to a local hospital in stable condition with smoke-related issues following a house fire Friday afternoon, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters were called to 4402 South Monroe shortly before 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the one-story home, the statement said.

It said one occupant was found in the front yard and received immediate medical treatment. The fire was controlled within eight minutes of arrival.

A cat also was rescued, firefighters said.

City police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., American Electric Power and Animal Care and Control assisted.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition