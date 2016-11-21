2 teens victims of Sunday car-buggy crash

Two Allen County teenagers have been identified as the victims of a car-buggy crash at Indiana 37 and Notestine Road in New Haven on Sunday, the county coroner's office said today.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. A third person was critically injured.

Rebecca Graber, 18, of Grabill, and Michelle Graber, 16, of Fort Wayne, died accidentally at the scene from blunt-force trauma because of a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said in a statement.

They are the 32nd and 33rd traffic deaths in Fort Wayne and Allen County so far this year, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by county police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.