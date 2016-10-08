2-year-old shot; listed in serious condition

A 2-year-old boy was hit by gunfire on the city’s southeast side Friday morning.

The boy was walking with an adult male around 10:15 a.m. when a black vehicle drove by with a passenger and fired a shot.

“We know at least one shot was fired,” said Rusty York, Fort Wayne Police Department’s public safety director. The man said he was out walking the dog with the boy.

The boy’s mother took him to the hospital and called police. He was shot in the upper thigh or leg, York said, and was listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

