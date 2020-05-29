Fire badly damages empty home

A midnight fire at a vacant or abandoned home on South Clinton Street is being investigated after it caused heavy smoke, fire and water damage, officials said.

Fort Wayne firefighters responded about 12:05 a.m. Thursday to find heavy fire coming from the front windows, according to a report submitted by Battalion Chief Lance Dafforn.

Neighbors told firefighters they believed someone was inside the home at 2831 S. Clinton Ave. and crews quickly pulled lines from the first arriving engine and started searching the structure, the report said. Multiple crews went inside and found no one.

When most of the fire was extinguished, crews found the gas meter was burnt during the fire and, at that point, was feeding the fire.

NIPSCO arrived and had to quickly dig the service line by hand and was eventually able to shut off the gas to the house. It took crews one hour and 25 minutes to subdue the fire, the report said.

jduffy@jg.net