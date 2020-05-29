Juvenile faces murder charge

A second person has been charged in the shooting death of Jaden Nelson, who authorities say was killed over a bag of marijuana while driving his girlfriend's black Chevrolet Malibu.

Xavier Walker, 16, of Fort Wayne was charged Tuesday with felony murder, attempted robbery, criminal recklessness and misdemeanor dangerous possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement. He is being held at the Allen County Jail, a spokesman said Thursday.

Ronnie Miles Jr., 19, was charged the day after the May 19 homicide and is also being held at the jail.

Walker is a juvenile but is being charged in adult court, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander said.

“Juvenile court doesn't have any jurisdiction over individuals who are 16 years or older who are charged with murder,” he said. “There are other crimes that have to go through the waiver process.”

In the charging documents for Walker, Miles' assertion that Walker, aka “Zay,” shot at the Malibu multiple times is repeated. However, Nelson's unnamed girlfriend, who was in the front passenger seat, identified Miles as the one who shot her boyfriend.

Both Walker and Miles planned to rob Nelson, 19, that Tuesday, according to court documents. Nelson was on break from his job at Kroger on East Pettit Avenue and had arranged via a conversation on Facebook messenger to sell “Yeahh Deezy,” aka Miles, some marijuana.

His girlfriend, six months pregnant with his daughter, records said, picked him up and they drove to a home close to Avondale Drive and Pettit near where the shooting occurred about 4:15 p.m.

Miles and Walker “came out of nowhere,” according to Nelson's girlfriend and, after an aggressive conversation, the two jumped into the back seat of the Malibu. Miles allegedly put the gun on Nelson, demanding the drugs. There was a struggle, and Walker jumped out of the car while Nelson and Miles fought over the gun, court documents said.

After he was shot in the torso, Nelson drove to a gas station at South Calhoun Street and East Pettit and fell out of the car to the ground. Officers found him with a “hole in his upper middle chest slightly left of center,” documents said, with his girlfriend trying to aid him. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, Officer Aaron Bloomfield responded to the area where the shooting took place. A witness told him that both men who fled on foot were wearing red, and one of the two was wearing a red Nike hoodie and black sweats, documents said.

Bloomfield spotted Walker, wearing a red sweatshirt, in a rear driveway and commanded Walker to stop, records said. Bloomfield chased him and saw Walker appear to drop something in the front yard of a home that turned out to be a bag of marijuana weighing 18.9 grams, documents said. The officer then returned to where he first saw Walker and found a small black .25-caliber handgun in a potted plant on top of the soil. Even though it had been raining throughout the day, the gun was dry and appeared to have just been put there, court documents said.

Walker has a court hearing today.

