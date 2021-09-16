17 escape uninjured after Hobson apartment blaze

Seventeen people, including nine children, escaped a burning two-story apartment building without injury Wednesday night on the city's northeast side, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

The blaze on Hobson Road near Lake Avenue took more than 30 minutes to get under control and affected four residences – 1640, 1642, 1644 and 1646 Hobson Road, the department said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived at the complex at 7:04 p.m. Although that was just minutes after the alarm, crews saw two apartments engulfed with the blaze extending to others, the department said.

Officials called for backup, which the department said brought an extra fire engine and other supplies.

Firefighters entered neighboring apartments to stop the blaze from spreading to the rest of the building.

The eight adults and nine children inside got out on their own, the department said. No pets were involved.

The fire was under control at 7:39 p.m., about 40 minutes since the alarm.

The residences had heavy fire, water and smoke damage, the department said.

Investigators were working Wednesday night to determine the cause.

