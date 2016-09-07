2nd DeKalb football player dies

A second DeKalb High School football player has died from injuries suffered in a car crash before a game Friday night.

DeKalb Central Schools Superintendent Steven Teders announced Tuesday morning that Lucas Oberkiser, 16, a defensive lineman on the school’s football team, had died overnight.

The schools also announced that all events at the high school for Tuesday had been canceled.

Derek Padilla, 17, a running back on the team, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at DeKalb County Road 40 and County Road 19.

Oberkiser, the passenger in the car driven by Padilla, received CPR at the scene and was eventually transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said Padilla apparently failed to yield the right of way at the intersection. His 2004 Volkswagen Passat was hit broadside by a 2004 Grand Cherokee driven by Ryan Likens, 34.

The Passat was then pushed into the path of a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by Dylan Marker, 21.

Likens was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and a passenger in the Hyundai were not injured.

DeKalb school officials said support for students, including grief counseling, would be made available. The Friday football game was also canceled and other schools having games observed a moment of silence in memory of the players.

“The entire DeKalb Central community wishes to express our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of Lucas and Derek,” the high school’s Twitter page stated Tuesday. “Please know our student & staff supports are in place & we will do whatever we can to help each other through this extremely difficult time.”

Padilla, who was a junior, formerly worked at the Auburn House Restaurant and helped coach middle school football.

Oberkiser was also a junior.

East Noble Athletic Director Nick David taught both players at DeKalb Middle School.

“They were both great kids,” David said in an email. “They also had a lot of friends because everybody loved to be around them.

“My heart goes out to the DeKalb community and both of their families.”

Other organizations have also expressed their support. Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn changed its sign to, “Here Is Hope for All Who Grieve,” and Auburn Church of the Nazarene’s sign said, “Praying for DeKalb Barons.”

In Waterloo, a sign next to the Lions Club said, “Prayers to the Family of Derek 34 and Lucas 78.”

TV personality Montel Williams tweeted a picture saying, “#BARONStrong, When you were born you cried, and the world rejoiced. Live your life in such a manner that when you die, the world cries and you rejoice. RIP Derek and Lucas.”

GoFundMe pages have been started to pay medical expenses and funeral costs for both players.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fund for Padilla had raised $16,482, and the fund for Oberkiser’s medical and funeral expenses had raised $13,289.

Both fundraisers are being managed by parents of current players or family members.

It was also announced Tuesday that the Auburn Music Festival has been changed to a benefit concert for the two players. The event is scheduled for noon Saturday at the Dekalb County Outdoor Theater.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the event is a free-will donation and is all ages.

At the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, a Derek L. Padilla Scholarship Fund also has been set up.

Funeral services for Padilla have been scheduled at 11 a.m. today at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.

