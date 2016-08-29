3 charged in teen's shooting death

Fort Wayne police have arrested three men in the shooting death of 17-year-old Alonna Allison a year ago.

Police today confirmed the arrests of Darrion Bright, Javaris Travier and Joshua Smiley. All are charged with felony criminal recklessness.

Allison was fatally shot when she went to a bonfire on Schaper Drive on Aug. 30, 2015. Just before midnight that night, police got a call that gunfire between two rival groups had erupted and Allison was hit. She was one of many attending the bonfire.

Bright, Travier and Smiley are expected in court for initial hearings on Tuesday.

