3 injured in 2 shootings

At least three people were shot in two separate shootings Sunday in Fort Wayne, according to city police dispatchers.

The first shooting was reported about 1:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of Reed Street near Pettit Avenue. Two people were shot, and one of them was seriously injured, dispatchers said. It was unclear what condition the other victim was in.

The other shooting was reported about 6:30 p.m. near Wayne Trace and Drexel Avenue. That person was in serious condition at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related. No other information was available.