3 jailed, accused of running drug house

Three people are in the Allen County Jail, charged with running a drug house on the south side of Fort Wayne.

Alphonso Garcia, 42, Rasheed H. Rosa, 36 and Sara Waudby, 32, all of the same address in the 6300 block of Mayfair Road, were charged Wednesday with several offenses including maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine and other narcotics.

In the house, police found OxyContin, oxycodone, spice and alprazolam, also known as Xanax. Heroin residue was found on a scale, according to court documents.

Police also found evidence of naloxone, also known as Narcan, used to revive overdose victims.

Garcia kept a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun under his mattress and later told police he kept it for his own protection, according to court documents.

On Aug. 26, detectives with the Vice and Narcotics Division searched the house after getting a warrant. The Emergency Services Team also assisted.

Garcia, who was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, has other convictions of attempted robbery in 2004 and domestic battery in 2012. His bond was set at $16,500.

Waudby was in jail with a bond set at $5,000. There was no bond set for Roma, a jail spokesman said.

Driver killed in Paulding crash

A Haviland, Ohio, man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Paulding County.

Philip D. Miller, 53, was driving his 1997 Ford pickup truck west on Township Road 48 when he veered off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, then got back on the road before going off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck went into a cornfield and overturned, ejecting the driver, finally coming to rest on Township Road 79, police said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by Paulding County Coroner Dr. Joseph Kuhn. He was transported by Scott EMS to the county morgue.

Warrant issued on rape charge

A Fort Wayne man has been charged with rape.

A woman told police that about 2 a.m. March 19 Paul Weedmayer, 21, of the 1600 block of Hobson Road, forced her to have sex with him.

The woman had invited Weedmayer to her place, court records said. He became more aggressive and forced her to have sex with him. She then told Weedmayer to leave, which he eventually did, records said.

The next day he texted the victim, who told him to leave her alone. Weedmayer then apologized for his actions, court records said.

A warrant has been issued for Weedmayer’s arrest.

