3 left dead, 1 critical in home

Three people were found dead and one badly injured early Sunday in a home on Fort Wayne’s south side.

One man was in jail Sunday on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, but Fort Wayne police wouldn’t confirm late Sunday that an arrest was made in this case.

City police were called at 3:55 a.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Holton Avenue near Colerick Street, just east of Weisser Park Elementary and west of South Anthony Boulevard.

Someone inside the home called 911 and reported hearing gunshots. Police found four victims inside.

Two females and one male were dead, and another female was taken to a hospital where she was listed Sunday in critical condition, said Fort Wayne police spokesman Chris Felton.

Investigators were unsure of the injuries the victims suffered and whether they had been shot or stabbed. Their names were not released Sunday. An autopsy is expected to determine the cause and manner of death.

If the deaths are determined to be homicides, they would be the 28th, 29th and 30th homicides in Allen County and this case would be the second triple homicide in Fort Wayne this year. Sunday’s deaths came one day after two people were arrested in the city’s last triple homicide that occurred in February.

On Sunday, neighbors gathered at Holton and Colerick as investigators scoured the home.

One neighbor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there has been a lot of hearsay and rumor surrounding the incident. Given that the neighborhood is fairly quiet, the neighbor said it’s unsettling to wake up in the morning to find out something so violent happened only a few houses away.

Felton said police were interviewing witnesses who might have been inside the home when the three deaths and one injury occurred. Investigators were also hoping to speak with the badly injured female as early as possible, he said.

As of Sunday, investigators did not know whether this case is related to the county’s other homicides, Felton said.

On Sunday, a man was booked into the Allen County Lockup just after 9 a.m. on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

On Saturday, police arrested Darrell L. McDaniel and Artavius G. Richards, both 19.

Both men are charged with three counts of murder in deaths of Mohamedtaha Omar, 23, Adam K. Mekki, 20 and Muhannad A. Tairab, 17. Their bodies were found inside a home at 808 E. Lewis St. on Feb. 24. They had been shot multiple times execution style.

It was unclear Sunday what the motive was in those slayings.

