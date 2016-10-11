3 officers identified in recent shootings

Fort Wayne police have identified three officers involved in fatal shootings last week, two of whom were involved in prior police-action shootings.

Anthony Shefferly, who has nine years with the department, and Cameron Norris, who has six years, were involved in the fatal shooting of Joseph S. Schroeder, 36, at 5328 Stony Run Lane early Friday.

Schroeder had reportedly been involved in a domestic dispute and had grabbed a young child and barricaded himself inside the home. A woman escaped.

After six hours, police concluded the child was in immediate danger and fired on Schroeder about 5 a.m. Friday.

On Saturday night, Christopher Hawthorne shot and killed a man who police said had been threatening people with a knife and who ignored several orders from police to drop the knife and instead approached them. The man was shot about 8:50 p.m. Saturday at the Hallmark Inn, 3730 E. Washington Blvd.

That man has been identified as Charles E. Antrup, 62, of Fort Wayne.

Police said Hawthorne kicked away the knife and tried to give first aid to Antrup.

All three officers have been placed on a five-day paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these types of cases.

Public Safety Director Rusty York said that in both cases police were trying to protect others and themselves.

“There’s no doubt in my mind they saved the life of a 3-year-old child” in the first shooting. In the second case, York said, the man had been warned several times and refused to comply when he approached police with a knife.

“From my perspective, they were justified,” he added.

Norris received a letter of commendation in 2013 and was given a letter of reprimand that same year for a police vehicle accident and a suspension in 2014 for a police vehicle accident.

In April 2013, Norris was one of two officers who shot and killed 19-year-old Ta­Vontae Haney, who police said had pointed a gun at the officers after a foot pursuit.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards ruled the shooting was justified and in self-defense.

Shefferly received a letter of reprimand for a police vehicle accident in 2011, a suspension for a police vehicle accident in 2011 and a suspension for another police vehicle accident in 2014.

In June 2012, Shefferly shot 18-year-old Micquail Thomas after stopping Thomas at Hanna and East Leith streets because he ran a stop sign on a moped and failed to signal a turn.

While Shefferly was patting Thomas down, Thomas began to run from the officer, pulled a stolen, loaded handgun from his waistband and pointed it at Shefferly, according to court records.

Thomas was hospitalized in serious condition. He later pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.

Hawthorne has been with the police department for a year and a half. In 2016, he received a meritorious service citation and a letter of commendation.

