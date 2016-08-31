3 vehicle crash injures 4 in Noble County

The Indiana State Police is investigating a three vehicle crash on US 33 at Noe street in Kimmell, injuring all three drivers and a passenger on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports indicate around 4:40 p.m., a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Brian K. Erb, 61, of Kimmell, was traveling northbound on U.S. 33 and was slowing to turn left onto Noe Street. Erb's Grand Am was rear-ended by a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by Joshua A. Hauch, 22 of Buchanan, Michigan.

The crash forced Erb's car left of center and into the southbound lane where it struck a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Marie A. Worrrick, 33, of rural Columbia City head-on.

Erb was transported to Parkview Noble Hospital with an injury to his hip. Hauch was transported to Parkview Whitley with an injury to his right wrist. Worrick and her passenger, Michelle M. Close, 27, of Fort Wayne were transported to Parkview Whitley with a complaint of pain and chest injury respectively. All four were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. A nine-month-old, who was properly fastened in a child restaint seat in the Acadia, was not injured.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.