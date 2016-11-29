3rd victim of hit-and-run dead

A third person has died as the result of a hit-and-run crash involving a buggy and a pickup truck Nov. 20 in New Haven.

John Graber, 19, of Grabill, died Saturday morning from blunt-force trauma as a result of the crash, according to the Allen County coroner’s office.

The crash occurred at 8:28 p.m. Nov. 20 on Indiana 37 at Notestine Road, when a black pickup truck traveling north struck the buggy in the intersection.

Rebecca Graber, 17, of Grabill, and Michelle Graber, 16, of Fort Wayne died at the scene in the crash. The driver of the truck fled the scene of the crash.

Police said the accident is still under investigation.

Death on Lillie ruled suicide

The cause of death of a man found unresponsive in a home on Lillie Street last week has been ruled suicide.

Police were called about 1:30 p.m. Friday when a woman said she found her car, which had been stolen, parked outside the house. The woman went inside the house and found an unresponsive man there.

The Allen County coroner’s office later determined the man died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled it self-inflicted.

Person rescued from house fire

An occupant and a dog were rescued during a house fire Monday morning in the 1400 block of St. Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters responded about 9:30 a.m. to a report of a residential structure fire at 1424 St. Marys, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. It said crews found a fire in the first-floor family room of the two-story home, located the victim within three minutes and removed the victim and the dog from the house, administering medical care.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, firefighters said. No one else was injured. They said the fire was under control in 11 minutes.

The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Fort Wayne police, NIPSCO, American Electric Power, Neighborhood Code Enforcement and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control assisted.