4 seriously hurt in Van Wert County crash

Four people, including one child, were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 at Convoy Road in Van Wert County this morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said tonight.

All four were flown or eventually taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, the highway patrol said in a statement.

Police said Betty Wyandt, 87, of Van Wert was driving east on Convoy Road just before 10:30 a.m. and failed to yield to a vehicle driven west on U.S. 30 by Margaret Lyons, 54, of Payne, Ohio. The vehicles collided at the intersection, police said.

Wyandt was taken to Parkview, police said. Her passenger, Bonnie Speelman, 85, of Convoy, was taken to Van Wert County Hospital and then flown to Parkview.

Police said Lyons' 6-year-old passenger, who was not identified, was flown to Parkview, and Lyons was first taken to the Van Wert hospital, then to Parkview.

Seat belts were in use during the crash, police said, but the child was not properly restrained in a booster seat.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.