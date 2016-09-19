5 escape burning home

Fort Wayne firefighters fought a house fire at 1306 Scott Ave. Sunday night.

A little after 10:15 p.m., firefighters were called to the two-story home to find flames in the back of the house and power lines down in the back yard, a statement said.

All five of the residents inside the home were able to escape the flames safely, but crews searched the house for anyone who might have still been inside.

The home next door and a large shed were also in danger of catching on fire, it said.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 17 minutes.

The fire caused moderate damage to the home.

The fire is under investigation.