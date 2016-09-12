7 escape house fire that began in dryer

Seven people, including five children, escaped a house fire that started in a dryer Sunday.

Firefighters were called at 4:20 p.m. to 6727 Winnebago Drive. Crews arrived in about four minutes and encountered one of the residents who said everyone had gotten out of the house and that the fire began in a dryer.

He told firefighters he tried to put the fire out with a garden hose before calling the fire department.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes, a fire department news release said.

The house had minor fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage. No one was injured, and the fire remains under investigation, the department said.