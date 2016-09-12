 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGPolice and fire

September 12, 2016 1:01 AM

7 escape house fire that began in dryer

Journal Gazette

Seven people, including five children, escaped a house fire that started in a dryer Sunday.

Firefighters were called at 4:20 p.m. to 6727 Winnebago Drive. Crews arrived in about four minutes and encountered one of the residents who said everyone had gotten out of the house and that the fire began in a dryer.

He told firefighters he tried to put the fire out with a garden hose before calling the fire department.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes, a fire department news release said.

The house had minor fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage. No one was injured, and the fire remains under investigation, the department said.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition