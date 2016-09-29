8-year-old's shooting thought to be accidental

Kosciusko County sheriff’s detectives are investigating what they believe to be the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old girl. The girl is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police were called to 9989 West County Road 575 North in Etna Green at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday. A child was taken to a South Bend hospital in stable but fair condition, police said.

Officers found a .22-caliber handgun at the scene of the shooting.

The Indiana Department of Child Services has been contacted, police said.

Car chase ends in arrest in DeKalb

Three men were arrested Tuesday in DeKalb County after a chase that began in Allen County, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were investigating drug dealing at local hotels, and when they tried to arrest two men, the men led them on a vehicle chase, officials said.

Fort Wayne police ended the pursuit because of traffic conditions, but the men were arrested in DeKalb County with help from the Auburn and Garrett police departments, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.

Following the chase, police found a handgun.

Varnell Coe, 25, was charged with possession of a handgun without a license. Kareem McPherson, 23, was charged with two counts of dealing a narcotic drug and one count of dealing cocaine.

Also arrested was Kahmal Dillahunty, 40, on a warrant on a charged of domestic battery. On Wednesday, he was found guilty and sentenced to a year in jail, with most of the sentence suspended.

Police said Dillahunty was known from previous investigations and was seen suspiciously driving in the area where the other two men were arrested.

Adams County inmate dies in cell

A 38-year-old Adams County Jail inmate died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in his cell. An autopsy has determined he died from natural causes, a report from Indiana State Police said.

Jeremy H. Oswalt of Geneva was found unresponsive about 4:15 a.m. during a routine cell check, state police at Fort Wayne said.

An ambulance transported him to Adams County Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

State police and the Adams County coroner are investigating the death.