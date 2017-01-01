A close to city's deadliest year

Their bodies were found in streets, parking lots and alleys. At least seven died in cars. Nearly all died from gunshots.

In Allen County, 2016 will be memorable for the wrong reason. A record 48 homicides were committed in 41 separate incidents. In addition, a determination on the deaths of two additional women has yet to be made. The previous homicide record was 45 in 2013.

Arrests have been made in less than a fourth of the incidents.

“It’s been pretty devastating,” said Stacey, mother to Codi Alan McCann, No. 47, and a victim of what she believes was an attempted armed robbery, though police are still investigating. “He had such a big heart. He was such a great kid.”

Stacey asked that her last name – which is different from her son’s – not be used for fear of reprisals. McCann, 22, was found shot Dec. 6 in an alley in the 2200 block of California Avenue. One of two men who arrived on their own at a hospital also had been shot. Stacey said her son was armed and probably shot his assailant. No arrest has been made.

To fight the violence, police plan more community outreach – including social media – and will increase the number of officers, currently totaling about 440, by about 6 percent this year. That will bring the force to full staffing.

Mayor Tom Henry points to drugs, gangs and guns as the root of the violence.

“But that’s been a concern for quite awhile, and it’s going to continue until we as a society get our head around it and say what can we do comprehensively,” he said.

Some of the killings will be remembered for their body counts. On three separate occasions there were multiple deaths. In each case, three adults were gunned down. In one, a near full-term fetus also died, resulting in four homicides.

Multiple homicides are highly unusual in the city. But in a time of drive-by shootings and gang retaliations, many shots can be fired and more than one person can be killed, said Fort Wayne police Deputy Chief Paul Shrawder. And as is alleged in one triple homicide, some killers don’t want witnesses.

All but two of the homicides occurred within city limits. The average victim was in his mid-20s and black. Eight were women.

Noting similar homicide in­creases in other cities large and small, Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed sees a correlation between violence, disaffected youth and a negative portrayal of police in high-profile cases nationwide.

“What are the underlying events or causes that’s making this occur?” he asked. “It’s my opinion, I think we’re seeing years of neglect of our youth, especially of our at-risk youth, a failure of our community to engage these youth, who sometimes feel like there’s no other way out. They have to turn to drugs or gangs.”

Of the 41 incidents, 31 occurred on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

While homicides happen throughout the city, “I think it’s generally accepted that there’s a higher percentage of gang activity and drug activity that occurs in the southeast part of town,” and homicides come with that, Shrawder said.

The southeast side is a vibrant community that cares about what happens throughout the city, Reed said. With 90 officers stationed there, the southeast police quadrant has the most of any quadrant, he added. Northwest has 64, northeast, 56, and southwest, 63, said police spokesman Michael Joyner.

“I often tell people when they hear about a crime in a certain part of town they should be concerned,” Reed said. “Even though it’s not right next door to them it affects our entire community. Maybe it affects the perception of all of Fort Wayne. That could affect their business. It might affect someone traveling downtown for an event. So, no matter where it occurs it affects all of us.”

The homicides occurred at nearly all hours. Arrests have been made in 10 of them. Three others involved police killing offenders.

The majority were killed in the open: a south-side bar, a north-side restaurant parking lot, a park pavilion. In some of them, police have outlined a motive: drugs, a woman, name-calling. But details are scarce in most or have not been publicly released.

Police get anonymous information that is believable or information someone heard on the street. But it’s often not enough to charge someone.

“You have to be able to prove things in court, and a lot of people don’t understand that,” Shrawder said. “You have to have evidence and people have the right to say ‘No, I’m not going to talk to you,’ both suspects and witnesses. They have the right to say ‘No I’m not going to tell you anything,’ and that happens fairly often.”

A few homicide victims each year were likely killers themselves, Shrawder said. Last year was no exception.

Police made more public pleas than usual in 2016 for witnesses to come forward. But in homicides related to drug or gang activity, “usually no,” Shrawder said. “You don’t get much more.”

The second half of the year had nearly twice the incidents as the first half. The heaviest months were August and October, each with seven incidents. September had six.

“Personally, I don’t think that the time of the year or weather has much to do with it,” Shrawder said. “I do think we certainly had a period of time around August and September where we had a number of retaliation things going back and forth. Not just homicides, but shootings that were involved in a rivalry that kicked off between some gang members. And we believe that several of the homicides that came close together are part of that.”

To fight violence, Reed said the department will add 28 more officers this year and will direct more officers to gang and narcotics units. It also will do more outreach to get community leaders involved in areas of violent crime. But, Reed said, the department is encouraged by the letters and phone calls of support it gets, something lacking in some communities.

“To me and the officer on the street,” he said, “there’s nothing better than to know your community supports you.”

As the mother of a homicide victim, Stacey said she just wants the violence to end.

“I think the criminals have the run of our city right now, and somebody needs to stop it,” she said. “I remember being a 20-something and we didn’t run with guns. People fought with fists and handled it that way.”

Dave Gong of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

