A timeline of events

Monday

About 6:30 a.m.: Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, are abducted from home at 7036 U.S. 33 (Goshen Road), Fort Wayne.

12:24 p.m.: Statewide Amber Alert issued for the children by the Indiana State Police. Their mother, Amber Pasztor, 29, and Frank O. Macomber, 66, are also sought.

5:30 p.m.: Amber Pasztor approaches police officer in Elkhart and says she has two kids dead in the car. They are later identified as the missing children.

About 11:25 p.m.: Elkhart police announce Pasztor officially placed under arrest on two preliminary counts of murder.

Tuesday

1:39 a.m.: Frank O. Macomber is found dead from a gunshot wound in Allen County.