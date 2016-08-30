ATV rollover injures Huntertown man

A Huntertown man was injured Monday night when the ATV he was driving rolled over.

Kevin T. Clute, 53, was driving the ATV west on Fitch Road, a quarter-mile west of Coldwater Road, with a female passenger about 8 p.m. when he failed to take a turn, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Chute was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center with neck and leg injuries, the statement said. The passenger was not injured.