Accused molester sought

An arrest warrant is out for a 31-year old Indianapolis man charged with committing sexual acts with an underage girl while the girl’s mother was at work.

Davaris L. White, also known as Daryl Atkins and Davarius White, of the 500 block of West Main Street in Indianapolis, forced the victim to have sexual intercourse, according to court documents. The molestation started on Dec. 31, 2014, and continued through June of this year.

The girl was at one point was younger than 14.

White has been charged with two counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct along with a misdemeanor for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hoagland woman pleads to theft

A Hoagland woman who was treasurer for the Heritage Elementary Parent Teacher Organization was sentenced as part of a plea agreement for a Class D felony theft charge after her arrest in March.

An investigation was initiated at the request of the PTO following an audit when a large amount of money was discovered missing.

The investigation revealed that between January 2013 and November 2014, Genevieve M. Meyer, 36, used the elementary PTO’s credit card and had withdrawn more than $18,000.

Meyer was handed a three-year suspended sentence to be served on probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $18,599.08.