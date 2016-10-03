Amber Alert declared for missing Hammond child

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Hammond child.

The Hammond Police Department said Yolanda Walker, 20 and her 2-month-old son Raphael Bevineau were last seen at 8 p.m. Fort Wayne time Sunday in Hammond, Indiana, and are believed to be in extreme danger.

Hammond police believe Walker and Bevineau were taken by the child's non-custodial father, Ralph Bevineau, a statement said.

Walker is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall, brown hair and hazel eyes. Walker was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and Grinch pajama pants. Walker has a birthmark under one eye.

Raphael Bevineau, is described as 1-foot, 8-inches tall, with wavy brown hair, green eyes and a dimple in his chin. Police do not know what clothing the child was wearing at the time of the abduction.

The suspect is believed to be driving a gold Chevrolet Trail Blazer or a similar SUV, police said. The license plate is not known.

If anyone has information of the whereabouts of Raphael Bevineau or Yolanda Walker, they are asked to call 911 or the Hammond Police Department at 1-888-582-6237.