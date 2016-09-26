Amber Alert issued in abduction of 2 Allen County children

Two children, ages 6 and 7, were abducted this morning in Allen County and are believed to be in danger, the Allen County sheriff's department said.

The children were abducted from a home in the 7000 block of U.S. 33 just after 6 a.m., the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The suspect is their biological mother, Amber Pasztor, 29, the statement said. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Amber Pasztor is believed to be with Frank Macomber, 65, police said. They were last seen in a tan or silver 1999 Mercury Mystique, with Indiana license plate 982MJS.

The children being sought are Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6. Liliana is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 43 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black nightgown. Rene is 3 feet tall and weighs 39 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, police said.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Tuesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.