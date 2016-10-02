Amber Alert taking 6 hours

It was about 6:20 a.m. Monday when Amber Pasztor went to her parents’ house on Goshen Road, kicked in the door and abducted two children.

Although Pasztor was the biological mother, the children were in the custody of Pasztor’s father, Richard Green, and stepmother, Emily Green.

Within about two minutes, Emily Green notified police, and within about 10 minutes police arrived at their home, according to the director of the county’s 911 call center.

It took six hours, however, before an Amber Alert was issued for the two abducted children, not because anyone dropped the ball, but because the state police, who issue the alerts at the request of local police departments, require very specific information.

When a child is abducted, police need to know exactly who the abductor is. They require a description of the car that was used and its license plate number.

In the case of the abduction of Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, police at first didn’t even know what kind of car Pasztor was driving and whether it was hers or someone else’s, police said. It took hours of detective work to establish that.

Then there’s more information needed. What is a child’s birth date? How tall are they? How much do they weigh? What is their school ID number? A recent photo of a child is needed. Everything has to be verified.

“People in a stressful situation will say a kid is this tall,” indicating height with their hand, said Ron Rayle, who is interim director of the Consolidated Communications Partnership, which helps assemble and verify all the required details. You can’t enter that into a computer, he said.

“There are strict rules on what you can and can’t report,” Rayle said.

It’s important for family members, including grandparents, to have an active list with all the details on their children or grandchildren, and a current photo, Rayle says.

Statistics indicate issuing an Amber Alert is anything but automatic and quick. Since 2003, various police entities have requested 136 Amber Alerts in Indiana, but only 41 have actually been issued. Of those, 49 children were located and five were deceased.

In Allen County, only two other Amber Alerts have been issued before the one last Monday. One was in August 2002 for Cheri Hartman, and the other was in December 2005 for Alejandra Gutierrez. In both cases the girls were later found dead.

Hartman was abducted outside her home by Ronrico Hatch, Christopher Hovis, Rheann Kelly, Christine Johnston and Brett Marks, who stripped her and took her to a field in the country.

Hatch shot her and the group later returned with gasoline and set her body on fire. Hatch was sentenced to life without parole for murder. Hovis was sentenced to 70 years for murder and other crimes. Kelly was sentenced to 75 years for murder and other crimes. Johnston was sentenced to 25 years for robbery and criminal gang activity. Marks was sentenced to 35 years for robbery, criminal gang activity and carrying a handgun without a license.

Simon Rios, who abducted Alejandra, was sentenced to 100 years for abduction, rape and murder, plus four life sentences for later killing his wife and three children. He hung himself in prison after about a year.

The Christmastime 2011 disappearance of Aliahna Maroney Lemmon, who was later found dead, murdered by a baby sitter, did not result in an Amber Alert because she was reported missing, not abducted. In that case, Michael Len Plumadore, who killed her and cut up her body, was sentenced to life in prison.

Friday afternoon a young child was reported missing after not coming home from school. Police spent hours looking for her, but no alert was issued because there was no report of an abduction. The girl was found later in the evening and had gone somewhere else instead of coming home.

Rayle says the Amber Alert system is out of sequence. He would like to set up the county’s own alert system, where information could be sent out more quickly and as text messages to people’s cellphones in the county.

“John Q. Public doesn’t care about a whole license plate number,” Rayle says.

If you can give the public a description of a car and a partial license plate number, that can be enough to help locate someone who has committed an abduction, he said.

The technology available today to set up such a system is tremendous, Rayle said.

“We’re just trying to shave a minute here and there,” he said, noting the first two hours in an abduction are the most critical.

In the case of the abduction last week, Pasztor showed up at the Elkhart Police Department about 5 p.m. on Monday, about 11 hours after the abduction, and told police she had two dead bodies in her car.

She was driving the car of a former neighbor, who was later found dead in a wooded area near her parents’ home.

The children were later determined to have died by asphyxiation.

Pasztor was charged with two counts of murder on Friday.

She is suspected in the murder of Frank Macomber, 66, her former neighbor, but she has not been charged.

