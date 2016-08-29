Area man drowns at Big Lake

Indiana conservation officers recovered a the body of a drowning victim in Noble County on Sunday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Geoffrey A. Foughty, 59, of Columbia City was swimming with friends near a pontoon in the third basin of Big Lake when witnesses saw him go beneath the surface of the water and never resurface.

Indiana conservation officers recovered his body about 2:40 p.m.

Conservation officers were assisted at the scene by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Noble Township Fire Department, Thorncreek Township Fire Department, Parkview EMS, and the Noble County coroner’s office.