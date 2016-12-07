Arrest made in Garrett killing

A person of interest in a shooting death in Garrett on Tuesday was taken into custody that evening after a car and foot chase in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police took Branston Stone Secrest, 20, into custody around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. State police are investigating the incident.

An alert for Secrest went out Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly linked to the shooting death that occurred in the 100 block of East Third Avenue in Garrett.

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the home Tuesday, according to the statement. Indiana State Police did not identify the victim.

At 5:23 p.m., Fort Wayne Police located Secrest’s vehicle in the area of Coldwater Road and Coliseum Boulevard. Secrest failed to stop his gray 2011 Ford Taurus, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued.

Secrest stopped and ran from his vehicle in the area of Goshen and Harris roads, according to the Indiana State Police statement. After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody at 5:32 p.m. in the 3600 block of Harris Road.

Indiana State Police are questioning Secrest about the incident, a spokesman said.

No other information was available as crime scene technicians and investigators investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting, according to the statement.

