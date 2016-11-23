Arson alleged in dumpster fire

New Haven police are looking for information regarding the identify of a person suspected of setting a dumpster on fire at New Haven High School.

The alleged arson occurred about 9 p.m. Sunday on the south side of the high school.

According to a news release from the New Haven Police Department, security video shows a person getting out of a white Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows and a sunroof who then set the dumpster on fire.

The same car was seen at the high school in September, police said, where a person is seen getting out of the car moments before the same dumpster caught fire.

Anyone with information should call the New Haven police at 260-748-7080 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

