Attempted arson charge for woman

A Fort Wayne woman is in the Allen County Jail, charged Thursday with several felonies after reportedly attempting to set fire to a house with gasoline.

About 4 a.m. Sunday, police found Marquita D. Thomas, 33, of the 6700 block of South Calhoun Street, with a gasoline can and two lighters at the back steps of the house, according to court documents. The smell of gasoline was strong, police said.

Two days earlier, Thomas had been accused of breaking a window and trying to enter the house, according to court documents.

Thomas was charged Wednesday with attempted arson, domestic battery and criminal mischief.

Thomas was previously convicted of domestic battery in October 2009.

Her bond was set at $12,500.