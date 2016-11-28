Autopsy inconclusive about woman found in alley

An autopsy has been completed on a woman whose body was found wrapped in carpeting in an alley in the 3300 block of Wayne Trace on Saturday, but her name and the cause and manner of her death have not been determined, the county coroner's office said today.

Officers and paramedics responded to the 3300 block of Wayne Trace about 9:50 a.m. on a report that a body was lying on the ground, police have said. It was unclear how long the woman's body had been there.

The death remains under investigation by city police, the coroner's office and the Allen County prosecutor's office.