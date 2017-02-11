Baby stabbed, mother cut as women battle

An infant is in critical condition after a fight between two women led to a stabbing.

The two women were intimately involved. The victim, Keairrase Lee, 24, had just moved back into the home in the 2600 block of Oxford Street after a fight in January, she said.

On Friday, just after midnight, Lee called police after Taja McCar­ter, 28, kicked in the door where Lee had locked herself in with her three children, according to court documents. The two women had been in a relationship since September 2015, Lee told police.

Armed with a knife, McCarter allegedly stabbed Lee while Lee was holding her son, Keonn Lee, 11 months old. McCarter then stabbed Keonn several times, court documents said.

When Lee put her son down on the bed, McCarter attacked Lee again, punching her in the right temple with a closed fist, court documents said. Lee fought back, shoving McCarter of the children’s bedroom.

When McCarter was throwing a Pack ‘n Play baby bed out of the house, Lee called the police.

The baby was transported to the hospital and went into surgery for two stab wounds to his back that were believed to have entered the lungs. He is in critical condition, court documents said.

The wounds to Lee were a cut in the left arm near the crease of her elbow, which required stitches, according to court documents. There were also scratch marks on her right neck and a bruise on her right temple. The baby’s two stab wounds were to his upper right back and one on his lower left thigh.

At the police station, police found McCarter lying on the floor. Court documents do not indicate how McCarter made it into police custody. She finally agreed to sit in a chair where the officer could see blood on her shirt.

During the interview, McCarter said “I was not even (expletive) there. I was at the bowling alley,” and “I don’t know anything about a baby getting stabbed.”

However, one of Lee’s two older children who had also been in the room told the Department of Child Services that McCarter had broken into the room with a large red pointed knife and that she stabbed both the mother and the baby.

McCarter is in the Allen County Jail, held in lieu of $42,500, a jail spokesman said. Charges include aggravated battery, battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a prior conviction, two other counts of domestic battery and two counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

jduffy@jg.net