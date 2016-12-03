Bank heist begins with questions on accounts

A Fort Wayne man accused of robbing a bank reportedly had some questions for a teller before handing her a note.

On Nov. 15, around 2:30 p.m., the man walked into Old National Bank, 6731 Old Trail Road, and asked if he could make a deposit. Then he wanted to know if he would have to make a deposit to open a savings account.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, Michael M. Moore, 18, of the 6100 block of Southcrest Road, also told the teller he had a checking account and asked if she could “move the money?” When he pulled out a yellow-lined folded piece of paper, the teller assumed he was going to give her his account information.

Instead the note told her to give him “all the money,” court records said.

Moore was also moving his hand around in his pocket, leading the teller to think he might have a gun, court records said.

The teller reached into her drawer, took out cash and laid it on the counter. Moore grabbed the money and demanded the note back. He took the note and cash and left, wearing a red baseball cap with a Polo logo. The cap flew off his head as he ran north on Old Trail Road and then west on to Waynewood Drive, court records said.

Moore was being held in the Allen County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is charged with robbery.

