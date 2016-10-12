Bank robber arrested after dad ID's him

A Fort Wayne man is in the Allen County Jail, charged with robbery after his father recognized him in a news alert.

Joshuia D. Bursey, 32, of the 7300 block of Jasmine Place, is accused of walking into a Fifth Third Bank about 1 p.m. Sept. 19 and handing a teller a note, stating that he was conducting a robbery, according to court documents.

“This is a robbery,” the note read. “Keep quiet and give me the money and nobody gets hurt.”

The bank teller read the note and asked Bursey, who was not wearing a mask or any face covering, if he was serious. After he nodded yes, the teller reached into her teller drawer and grabbed several bundled stacks of money. Bursey picked up his note, put the money in the pockets of his sweatshirt and left the bank.

Meanwhile, bank surveillance cameras caught it all. Police captured still photos from the camera footage to release to news agencies. Police dogs were used to track Bursey from the bank to Don Hall’s Guest House.

About 6:45 p.m., Bursey’s father called to say he recognized his son’s photo and earlier had rented a room for his son at the Travel Inn. Police visited his room there and did not find Bursey, nor any of his belongings.

Court documents did not specify when or how Bursey was apprehended.

Fingerprints found on the banded cash matched Bursey’s, according to court documents.

A jail spokesman said Bursey has a $10,000 bond set on the charge. There is also a hold on him in Ohio and a pending probation charge with no bond set.

