Bar shooting leaves 3 dead

A bar shooting in Fort Wayne has left three people dead and two others in a local hospital, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Sports & Spirits bar about 2:20 a.m. today and found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics gave them medical attention, but the individuals died at the scene. Two other people were taken to a hospital and are listed in good condition.

Witnesses at Sports & Spirits, 1723 E. Wayne St., said they heard gunshots inside the bar and saw someone running from the establishment. Even so, there is no suspect description and police are seeking leads.

"The officers arrived and people were running everywhere," said John Chambers, police spokesman. "There was no way of verifying suspect information. We don't know if it was one shooter or more than one."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.