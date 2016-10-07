Barbershop hides drug cache: Police

A search warrant at Turn ’N Headz barbershop on South Calhoun Street resulted in court charges Wednesday for the owner and an employee.

About 9:20 a.m. Sept. 30, Indiana State Police, and officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Sheriff’s Department entered the shop and found drugs in amounts normally not used for personal use, according to court documents, including heat-sealed packaging consistent with drug trafficking practices.

Police found 34 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of heroin and bags of marijuana that weighed 2.3 pounds, according to court documents.

Michael Lamont Gaston, 45, of the 5000 block of South Hanna Street, owner and operator, was charged with dealing in cocaine, heroin, marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Gaston was released Thursday from the Allen County Jail on a bond of $102,500.

His employee, Paul Hodge, 45, of the 700 block of Madison Street, was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, court documents said, after police witnessed Hodge squat down and place a .357-caliber handgun on the ground. He had been standing near a picnic table in the rear of the building when the Fort Wayne SWAT team approached the building during the raid, according to court documents.

Hodge is a documented felon and is not allowed to possess a handgun, court documents said.

He was released from the Allen County Jail on Thursday on a bond of $10,000.

