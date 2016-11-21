Bedroom fire moderately damages Wildwood Ave. home

A bedroom fire Monday afternoon moderately damaged a Wildwood Avenue home, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were called to 210 E. Wildwood Ave. about 2:30 p.m. on a report of a possible house fire, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. A resident arrived home to find smoke in the house and called the fire department.

Firefighers found smoke and fire in a room on the second floor of the two-story home and put it out within minutes.

The fire remains under investigation. Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, American Electric Power and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. assisted.