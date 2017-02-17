Bicyclist killed in Ohio in hit-run

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death Thursday of a bicyclist on U.S. 6 near County Road 4-50 in Williams County, Ohio.

About 6:40 a.m., the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a person struck on U.S. 6.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered the bicyclist, who was dead, according to a news release.

Next-of-kin notification had not been made.

A preliminary evaluation at the scene indicated the bicyclist was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, the release said.

Damage to the vehicle could be contained to the front right to include the headlight assembly.

No witnesses have been identified, the release said.

Anyone with any information should contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-784-1025.

