Bloody day on city streets

One person was dead after a shooting late Tuesday on Fort Wayne’s south side.

It was one of at least three shootings city police investigated Tuesday.

Police were called about 11 p.m. to 4131 Avondale Drive, where a man was found dead. Neighbors told The Journal Gazette he was 56 and that the home had been shot at earlier in the day.

Officer Chris Felton, police spokesman, said officers heard shots being fired in the area before they were called to the home.

Earlier in the day, about 12:25 p.m., officers were called to St. Martins and Warsaw streets and found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

About 20 minutes later and a couple miles away, dispatchers received multiple calls about shots fired in the 4000 block of Lillie Street. When police arrived, they found two men down in the front yard of a small gray-green house at 4033 Lillie St.

The men were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police said the two earlier shootings didn’t appear to be related.

As uniformed officers strung police barricade tape from trees and porches on Lillie Street, detectives went door to door, asking those home whether they saw anything.

While police spokesman Officer Michael Joyner prepared to address the media, a woman barreled down the narrow street in her SUV. She got out and approached the crime scene tape, shaking with emotion.

Someone had called her and told her that one of the victims was her son. But Joyner told her that neither man had yet been identified in the Lillie Street shooting.

Police were looking for a dark Chevrolet, possibly an Impala. A woman was in the passenger seat and a man behind the steering wheel.

Joyner said the car pulled up in front of 4033 Lillie and the driver got out, firing multiple shots at the two men. The vehicle then headed north on Lillie.

As police continued to look for evidence, the Rev. Carlton Lynch walked toward the crime scene, stopping by the woman in the SUV.

When asked about the shooting, and the recent spate of violence, Lynch was stumped.

“I don’t know,” he said. “That’s the best statement.”

He said it always hurts when you see mothers and family members who have done their best to raise their children, then see those children become involved in violence, on either side of the gun.

But he expressed concern about the brazen nature of Tuesday’s shootings, occurring in the bright, sunny afternoon.

“When it goes into daytime, it’s a whole new level of boldness,” Lynch said. “It’s just flying bullets.”

Lynch urged residents to work with police to help end the violence.

“The community cannot blame law enforcement for this,” he said. “We cannot fight against the police. We’ve got to partner with the police.”

No other information was available about the shooting at St. Martins and Warsaw streets.

Fort Wayne has seen a lot of gun violence this month.

On Sept. 11, two women and a man were killed in a home at 3006 Holton Ave. One of the women was 81/2 months pregnant, and her fetus also died.

On Sept. 13, three men were shot to death inside Sports and Spirits Bar and Grill at Wayne Street and Anthony Boulevard.

Early Sunday, a 31-year-old woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot in the abdomen in the 4600 block of Oliver Street.

