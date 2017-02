A Bluffton man was in critical condition after he was thrown from an all-terrain vehicle Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Christopher M. Penrod, 24, was driving the ATV in a field near County Roads 600 North and 100 West in Wells County when he hit a metal post and was thrown, the Indiana conservation officers said today.

Penrod was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.