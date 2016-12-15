Bluffton police looking for witness to road-rage incident

A road-rage incident in Bluffton has police asking for the public's help in finding a witness to the event.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, there was a physical altercation between a man and a woman near the intersection of Market and Marion streets in Bluffton, a statement from Bluffton police said.

Another man separated the two, and police would like to know who that man is so they can speak to him about the incident.

If anyone knows who the man is, he or she is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 and ask for the investigating officer, Sgt. Brent Archbold.