Body found, linked to abduction-slaying

A body found along West Wallen Road near Johnson Road in northwest Allen County early today is the man believed to have accompanied the mother charged with murdering her children Monday, an official with knowledge of the case said today.

According to the source, Frank Macomber, 65, was found dead between 1 and 4 a.m. today. The Allen County coroner's office is expected to issue a statement later today. Macomber was believed to have accompanied Amber Pasztor, who was charged with two counts of murder Monday.

Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6, were abducted from a home in the 7000 block of U.S. 33 just after 6 a.m. Monday, the Allen County Sheriff's Department has said.