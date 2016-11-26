Body found dead in alley

A resident discovered what officers believe is a female victim dead in an alley earlier today, according to Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman John Chambers.

Authorities received a call at 9:50 a.m. about a body laying in the 3300 block of Wayne Trace near Drexel Avenue. Chambers said the person was wrapped in carpet and padding.

The cause of death has not been determined and Chambers would not say if the body had gunshot wounds. He said officials are unable to provide more details.

The incident is under investigation.