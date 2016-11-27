Body found wrapped up in carpeting

A body wrapped in carpet was found lying in an alley Saturday morning, prompting a death investigation of an unnamed female, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department news release.

The discovery happened about 9:50 a.m., when officers and paramedics responded to the 3300 block of Wayne Trace in reference to a report that a body was lying on the ground, police reported.

It was unclear how long the female had been at the site, police reported.

The news release indicated that investigators were speaking with neighbors in the immediate area to collect information.

The Allen County coroner’s office is expected to release the person’s identity and her cause and manner of death at a later time, police reported, but no additional details were available Saturday.

If this death is ruled a homicide, it would be the city’s 45th, tying the 2013 record.

The police department, coroner’s office and the Allen County prosecutor’s office are investigating the death.