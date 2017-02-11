Body found by curb ruled 4th homicide

The death of a 16-year-old boy, whose body was found on Diplomat Drive on Thursday, has been ruled a homicide.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the victim as Quinlan I. Partington of Fort Wayne.

Partington was found at 6:20 a.m. unresponsive in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive at Wayne Trace Boulevard on the city’s southeast side.

His body was lying against a curb. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

The cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound or wounds and the manner of death is homicide, the coroner’s office said.

The case, the year’s fourth homicide in Allen County, is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County prosecuting attorney’s office and the coroner’s office.

