Body pulled from St. Joseph River

Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was pulled from the St. Joseph River this morning.

Indiana conservation officers said a male was found floating in the river at 9:47 a.m. and was recovered by the Fort Wayne Fire Department near the 5000 block of Old Dover Boulevard on the city's northeast side.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the person's name when positive identification has been made and his family has been notified.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority assisted at the scene.